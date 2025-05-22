Inside Edition: Deborah Norville Says Goodbye to Syndicated Series After 30 Years

That’s a wrap for Deborah Norville. She filmed her last episode of Inside Edition on Wednesday. The news host announced her departure from the long-running series after 30 years in April.

Viewers will next see her hosting the game show, The Perfect Line, on CBS stations next fall. That new series was announced just prior to her departure announcement.

As she left the series, Norville shared a message with viewers. According to People, she said the following:

“Since I announced my departure last month, I have been floored by the response of my peers and by you, our viewers. I’ve stayed this long because you welcomed me and the stories that we tell. I know Inside has been a companion to many of you, and you’ve told me that you’ll miss our daily visits. I’m going to miss them too. In my very first job in television, a woman I worked with told me I didn’t belong there. I have spent the last 47 years trying to prove her wrong. And so my thought is this: Believe in yourself when it seems no one else does, because you may be amazed where that confidence will take you. Thank you all. Thank you so much.”

Norville also shared a video on her Instagram highlighting moments of her time on the series and saying goodbye. Check that out below.

