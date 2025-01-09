Deal or No Deal Island: Season Two Ratings

A twist on the original Deal or No Deal TV series, this show drew mediocre ratings for NBC in its first season. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Deal or No Deal Island be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Deal or No Deal Island TV show is hosted by Joe Manganiello. In this new format, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island, where he makes the rules and twists behind every palm tree. The iconic briefcases are hidden around the island, and players search for them. The player who finds the highest-value case chooses which player will go up against the Banker and potentially be sent packing. The winnings from each game will be added to the jackpot for the season. By the end, only one player will be left standing and face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history — over $200 million.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Deal or No Deal Island on NBC averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 9, 2025, Deal or No Deal Island has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

