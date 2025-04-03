The Husbands: Apple TV+ Announces Comedy-Drama Starring Juno Temple

The Husbands is headed to Apple TV+. Inspired by the Holly Gramazio novel, the series will star Juno Temple.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

When Lauren (Temple) returns home to her flat in London late one night, she is greeted at the door by her husband, Michael. There’s only one problem – she’s never seen this man before in her life. As Lauren tries to puzzle out how she could be married to someone she can’t remember meeting, Michael goes to the attic to change a lightbulb and abruptly disappears. In his place, a new husband emerges. Realizing that her attic is creating an infinite supply of husbands, Lauren confronts the question: If swapping lives is as easy as changing a lightbulb, how do you know you’ve taken the right path? When do you stop trying to do better and start actually living? “The Husbands” is executive produced by WGA Award winner and lead writer Miriam Battye (“Succession,” “Dead Ringers,” “Beef”), Emmy Award nominee and lead director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Pam & Tommy”), and Annie Marter (“The Guilty,” “Nobody,” “The Devil All the Time”) with Fortunate Jack Productions, alongside Gramazio and A24.”

Additional details and a premiere date for The Husbands will be announced later.

