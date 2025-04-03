South Park: Season 27 Premiere Date and Teaser Released by Comedy Central

South Park is finally returning with new episodes. Comedy Central released a teaser announcing the premiere date for season 27 of the animated comedy series. Season 26 aired in 2023. The series was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Parker, Stone, Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell are featured as the voice cast for the series, which follows four third-grade boys living in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado.

Comedy Central shared the following about season 27.

“Comedy Central today announced that the 27th season of the renowned series, South Park, will premiere Wednesday, July 9th. The hit animated franchise South Park, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, debuted on Comedy Central August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.”

The teaser for season 27 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of South Park? Do you plan to watch the new season?