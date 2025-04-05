Menu

Motorheads: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and First-Look Photos for Street Racing Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

(Prime Video)

Motorheads has a premiere date. Prime Video announced the arrival date for the new series with the release of several first-look photos. The coming-of-age drama series was ordered in November 2023.

Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, and Melissa Collazo star in the series which follows an unlikely group who come together over their love of cars. Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Mia Healey, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer, and Johnna Dias-Watson also appear in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.”

The series arrives on May 20th. More photos from the series are below.

Photo Credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?


