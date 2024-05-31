Kevin: Prime Video Orders Animated Comedy Series About the Life of a Housecat

Kevin is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new animated comedy series executive-produced and written by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert. The series will follow the life of a housecat who wants to try life on his own after the messy breakup of his owners.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video announced it has ordered Kevin to series. The animated comedy is executive produced and written by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy will also executive produce. The series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Kevin is about a life-long housecat who decides that he doesn’t want to live with people anymore. Loosely inspired by a real break-up and the cat caught in the middle, Kevin dares to ask himself, “Is there a world where I don’t do the owner thing and am just… single for the rest of my life?” “Uniquely told through the lens of a housecat, this hilarious series hits on the extremely relatable theme of self-discovery and living your desired life,” said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Aubrey, Joe, and Dan are telling a fantastic story and this is a great addition to our growing animated slate for our global Prime Video customers.” “We’re thrilled to be working with Joe and Amazon to bring this cat’s story to the screen. We can’t wait for the world to meet Kevin!” said Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy. “I am extremely excited to be working with Amazon and my old friends Aubrey and Dan on this show. The real Kevin was with me during some of my lowest moments. This show is my chance to thank him– by creating a world where he can find less of a total bummer situation for himself,” said Joe Wengert, executive producer and showrunner. The series is executive produced and written by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy will also executive produce. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date and additional details for this series will be announced later.

