Cruel Intentions: Prime Video to Air New Reboot Series

The Cruel Intentions reboot officially has a home. Amazon ordered the series back in April, but it was unknown where it would air then. Amazon Freevee has been developing the series since 2001. However, the eight-episode reboot will now air on Prime Video.

Starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson, and Sean Patrick Thomas, the reboot will be set at an elite Washington DC college where two step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the social hierarchy.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced a series order for the drama Cruel Intentions. Inspired by the iconic ’90s film of the same name, the highly anticipated series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. The cast will include Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till). Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney are recurring. Cruel Intentions will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions takes place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States. “From the ’90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team – our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios.” “We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many – including us!” said executive producers Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher. “We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel.” “Cruel Intentions defined an era and is still a centerpiece in popular culture. We are excited to have Phoebe and Sara bring this new adaptation to life, as this has been a passion project of ours since I got to Sony,” added Lauren Stein, head of creative, Sony Pictures Television. “We are grateful for our partners at Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film, who brought the movie to life over 20 years ago.” Goodman (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Preacher) and Fisher (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Orange Crush) helm as the series writers and executive producers. Other executive producers will include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film) and Roger Kumble. The original movie was produced by Moritz and was written and directed by Kumble.”

The premiere date for the new Cruel Intentions series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new reboot on Prime Video?