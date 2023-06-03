Cruel Intentions: Amazon Sets Cast for Reboot Series, One Actor from 1999 Movie Returning

The Cruel Intentions reboot has set its cast, and one star from the original 1999 film is returning to continue their story. Sean Patrick Thomas (above, left) will be seen in the new series as a professor, per Variety.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Khobe Clarke, Brooke Lena Johnson, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, and Myra Molloy have been added to the series, which will follow a new pair of step-siblings who will do anything to be on top of the social pyramid.

Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman are behind the reboot, which has been in development for several years. NBC first looked at rebooting the film for television in 2016 with the involvement of Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Amazon ordered this reboot in April, and it is set for eight episodes. It is not yet known where the series will land, though. It could air on either Prime Video or Amazon Freevee.

