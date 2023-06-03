Manifest: Josh Dallas Talks About the Series Finale Scene Netflix Viewers Didn’t See

Flight 828 and Manifest have ended their journey on Netflix, but a new mystery may begin. The series finale left an opening for a new journey to begin for Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), and he spoke about the possibility of the series continuing in some way.

Also starring Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran, the Netflix series follows the survivors of a mysterious plane disappearance who return after being missing for five years.

Dallas played a leader of the remaining survivors, and he spoke about a scene that was filmed but did not air in the finale, per TV Insider:

“It sort of opens the story a little bit — or a lot — for further journeys to happen. I don’t know what’s happening with that. I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but if there was ever a Manifest sequel and [show creator] Jeff Rake wanted to write words to put in my dumb mouth, I would be there 100 percent anytime, anywhere he says. And I would hope that it would be with Daryl. [The scene] may or may not take place on the plane and it may or may not include some very pivotal characters to Flight 828. It definitely had a character in it that is connected to every single one of those passengers on the plane … and who maybe disappeared at some point in a past season.”

Manifest aired its first three seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Netflix saved the series for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Manifest on Netflix? Do you want to continue a new mystery with the survivors of Flight 828?