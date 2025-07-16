Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: EP on Why the Paramount+ Series Is Ending

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns tomorrow with its third season, but its end is in sight. The series will end with a six-episode fifth season, and now the executive producer of the series is explaining why the series is ending at that point.

Akiva Goldsman said the following to TV Line:

“Well, Paramount+ felt that we had sort of exhausted the appetite for Strange New Worlds after [Season 4],” and we said, ‘Well, remember, we made this promise to the fans that we get them right up to the edge of [the original Star Trek]’. And they were like, ‘Oh yeah, we were part of that promise, too. What do you need to get there?’ And we said, ‘I think we can do it in six [episodes].’ And they said, ‘OK, do it in six.’”

EP Henry Alonso Myers teased what is ahead for the series:

“The audience has only seen 20 episodes. There’s still 26 to go. More than you’ve seen already. So to talk about the end of the series now seems silly for us. It would be like if you’d seen Star Wars and then you went to see the trailer for The Empire Strikes Back, and you said, ‘Well, and now it’s over.’ It is far from over.”

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun star in the series, with appearances by Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series follows the adventures of the crew of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk takes command.

The premiere date for season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds when it premieres tomorrow?