Harry Potter: Filming Begins on HBO Series, New Casting Revealed

The new Harry Potter series has started production. As filming begins, HBO has announced new additions to the cast.

Viewers will see Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Dominic McLaughlin (as Harry, above), Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse star in the series, which will be an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books.

The series is set to arrive on HBO and HBO Max in 2027. The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Harry Potter on HBO?