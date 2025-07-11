Murderbot: Season Two Renewal Announced by Apple TV+

The first season of Murderbot ends today on Apple TV+, but viewers do not need to worry about seeing more of the series. The series has been renewed for a second season.

Alexander Skarsgård, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski star in the series inspired by the novel by Martha Wells.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced a season two renewal for its widely acclaimed comedic thriller “Murderbot,” created and showrun by Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz and starring Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård, who also serves as executive producer. The season one finale of “Murderbot” premieres globally this Friday, July 11. “We’re so grateful for the response that ‘Murderbot’ has received, and delighted that we’re getting to go back to Martha Wells’ world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team,” said creators and executive producers Chris and Paul Weitz. “Chris, Paul, Alexander and the entire ‘Murderbot’ team have delivered a brilliantly original, addictive, witty and vibrant adaptation that has captured the imagination of audiences everywhere,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+. “We can’t wait to unveil what’s next for Murderbot and, of course, ‘Sanctuary Moon’ in season two.” Since its global debut, “Murderbot” quickly gained a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been celebrated by critics as “the best new comedy of 2025,” “captivating,” “diabolically funny” and one of “the buzziest shows on Apple TV+,” with Skarsgård receiving praise for his “absolutely killer” performance. In this week’s finale episode, Murderbot’s fate hangs in the balance. At the Corporation Rim, PresAux presents a radical request. Based on the first novella in Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, season one of “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. In addition to Skarsgård, the season one ensemble cast includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”). “Murderbot” hails from CBS Studios. The Weitz brothers write, direct and executive produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV+ series?