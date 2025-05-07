Acapulco: Season Four to End Apple TV+ Series; Premiere Date and Photos Released

Acapulco will end with its upcoming fourth season. Apple TV+ renewed the series for season four in August 2024. The series will return in July with its final season. The streaming service released several photos teasing the season.

Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, and Carlos Corona star in the series, which is inspired by the film How to Be a Latin Lover.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“Máximo is checking back into Las Colinas for one last season! Apple TV+ today revealed first-look images and the premiere date for the fourth and final season of its hit, bilingual comedy series “Acapulco,” set to debut with two episodes on Wednesday, July 23 on Apple TV+. The upcoming season marks the heartfelt farewell to the beloved series. “These four seasons have been magical,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “‘Acapulco’ brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty and warmth — it’s been an unforgettable ride.” “We are so grateful to Eugenio Derbez, Apple, Lionsgate and all of our producing partners for the four amazing seasons we got to do of ‘Acapulco,’” said executive producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne. “This show has been a true miracle in the vast TV landscape — a bilingual, feel-good comedy with a predominantly Latin cast. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible cast, crew and writers every single day. This family that we all created together will be deeply missed.” “It has been a joy to see audiences around the world embrace the rich characters and storytelling of ‘Acapulco,’” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “Eugenio, Ben, Austin, Sam, and the entire cast and crew have made Las Colinas one of the most entertaining and heart-filled destinations on television, and after four incredible seasons, we have no doubt that ‘Acapulco’ will continue to be celebrated for its spirit, humor and emotion.” In season four, present-day Máximo (Derbez) works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the ensemble cast of “Acapulco” includes Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins and Regina Orozco. In addition to returning favorites Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernández, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro join the new season as recurring guest stars. Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The series is created by Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Laybourne who serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas also executive produces and directs, and Sonia Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios.”

More photos for the final season of Acapulco are below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Apple TV+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?