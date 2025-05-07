Law & Order: SVU: Season 27? Two Series Regulars Won’t Return for 2025-26

Law & Order: SVU will lose two of its regulars for season 27 if NBC renews the long-running drama for the 2025-26 season.

According to Deadline, Juliana Martinez (far right, above) and Octavio Pisano (far left, above) will leave at the end of this season. Martinez is a relatively new addition to the cast; she joined the series at the start of this season. Pisano joined the NBC series during season 23.

The following was said about their exits:

“It is unclear whether the decision was made for creative or financial reasons — or both. There has been a pattern of budget reductions currently underway across multiple NBC shows, impacting cast, episodes, and other areas ahead of renewal decisions leading up to the network’s upfront presentation on Monday. It is as yet unknown if Martinez and Pisano’s characters will wrap up their storylines by the conclusion of Season 26. The season finale, “Post-Rage,” directed by Norberto Barba, will air on May 15.”

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, and Peter Scanavino also star in the series, which follows Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department located in Manhattan.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these exits from Law & Order: SVU? Are you hoping the series is renewed for season 27?