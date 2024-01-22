Law & Order: SVU: Season 26 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on NBC?



A procedural drama series airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano. Special guest stars this season include Kelli Giddish, David Krumholtz, and Amy Carlson. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), and Junior Detective Joe Velasco (Pisano). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates while navigating the politics of the DA’s office.



The 25th season of Law & Order: SVU averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.66 million viewers. Compared to season 24, that’s up by 13% in the demo and up by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Law & Order: SVU stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of January 22, 2024, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has not been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for season 26? The show is NBC’s longest-running scripted series and shows no signs of slowing down. Hargitay has said she’s ready to make season 26, but even if she decides to make fewer episodes or even leave the show, I have no doubt that SVU will continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SVU cancellation or renewal news.



