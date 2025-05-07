Trying: Season Five; Apple TV+ Renews British Family Comedy Series

Trying will return for a fifth season. Apple TV+ has renewed the British comedy series for season five. Season four aired last summer and wrapped on July 3rd.

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star in the series as a couple trying to have a baby, but they struggle to conceive. When they decide to adopt, they face a whole different set of challenges. Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Scarlett Rayner, and Cooper Turner also appear in the series.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced a fifth season renewal for acclaimed comedy series “Trying,” starring BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall. Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life. Since its global debut, “Trying” has been hailed as a “feel-good,” “poignant” and “addictive” comedy that is “one of Apple TV+’s sweetest treats.” The series has achieved a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, as fans applaud “standout performers,” “brilliant details” and the “heartwarming, critically acclaimed” series that “provides refreshing journeys we don’t often see on television.” The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott, Siân Brooke as Karen, Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler. “Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

