King of the Hill: Season 14; Hulu Releases Trailer and Poster for Revival of Animated Comedy

The King of the Hill revival arrives next month on Hulu, and the streaming service is giving fans a look at the animated series with the release of a trailer and new poster. The original series aired for 13 seasons on FOX before it ended in 2009.

Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss star in the series, with Ronny Chieng joining the cast.

Hulu shared the following about the revival:

“Season 14 picks up several years after we last saw the Hill family – Hank and Peggy Hill are now retired and return to a changed Arlen after years of working in Saudi Arabia; and Bobby is 21 and living his best life while navigating adulthood as a chef in Dallas. Emmy-winning comedian and actor Ronny Chieng [Headshot here + Bio here] joins the cast as returning character, “Kahn Souphanousinphone.” Kahn is Hank’s Laotian neighbor who lives with his wife Minh. Kahn is arrogant and has maintained his superiority complex towards his Arlen neighbors. He is ultra-competitive and often butts heads with Hank as he attempts to “win” at life. He loves his daughter Connie, but tries to control her life and thinks she is too good to associate with Bobby Hill.”

The trailer and poster for the King of the Hill revival are below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the original FOX series? Do you plan to watch the revival?