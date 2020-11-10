Prison Break: Wentworth Miller Won’t Return for FOX Series Revivals

Prison Break has lost its star. The drama series was revived for a season back in 2017 and FOX has since played around with the idea of bringing the characters back for another season. That was three years ago though, and star Wentworth Miller has made it clear that he will not be a part of any future Prison Break revivals if they do happen.

He made the following statement about the FOX series on Instagram:

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work. – W.M.

Co-stars Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies responded to his announcement. Purcell said the following in the comments to Miller’s post.

“Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for your health and your truth.”

Sarah Wayne Callies responded with a post of her own.

Prison Break aired for five seasons on FOX, which includes the shorter season that aired in 2017.

