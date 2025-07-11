Upload: Season Four; Prime Video Unveils Photos and Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Upload has a return date for its final episodes. The fourth and final season of the series will arrive next month with a four-episode finale event.

Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen star in the series, which follows Nathan (Amell) as he lives his afterlife in a virtual world.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ final season:

“Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it. In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

The series returns on August 25th. Check out more photos from season four below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Will you be sad to see Upload end?