The Sticky: Prime Video Releases Trailer and Poster for Comedy Series About Maple Syrup Heist

The Sticky has its premiere date. Prime Video announced the release date for the comedic heist series with a trailer and poster. All six episodes of the series will be released at once.

Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Guillaume Cyr star in the series while Jamie Lee Curtis (above) guests. Brian Donovan and Ed Herro created The Sticky series, which follows the events behind a real-life heist that made global headlines in 2012.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

The Sticky follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million-dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. In the deliciously devious trailer, the unlikely trio of maple syrup thieves are introduced – as they evade the long arm of the law, create mayhem in their quest for liquid gold, and potentially dabble in murder. The trailer also delivers the first glimpse of legendary Oscar and Emmy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis sinking her teeth into an unwavering, powerhouse guest starring role.

The series arrives on December 6th. The trailer and poster for The Sticky are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Prime Video series in December?