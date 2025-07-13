Scrubs: ABC Orders Sitcom Sequel Series with at Least Three Stars Returning

The Scrubs revival is officially happening. ABC has ordered the sequel series with at least three of the show’s original stars returning.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are all returning for the revival. THR shared the following about the plot of the series:

“JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

The revival has been in development since December 2024. Once Braff was locked in, the development moved forward completely. Bill Lawrence also spoke about the series. He said, “Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together.”

Scrubs will return during the upcoming season. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the original series? Will you watch the revival on ABC?