Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Law & Order: SVU: Season 27 Renewal? Michele Fazekas to Be First Female Showrunner of NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Law & Order: SVU has not been officially renewed for season 27 yet, but that seems to be only a formality. NBC has announced that Michele Fazekas is the new showrunner for the long-running drama, and she is making history by becoming the first female showrunner for the series.

According to Deadline, Fazekas previously worked on the NBC drama as a writer and producer between seasons three and seven. During that time, she helped write 19 episodes. She will take over as showrunner for season 27 next fall.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez star in the series, following the detectives of the NYPD’s special victims unit in Manhattan.

Law & Order: SVU currently airs on Thursday nights on NBC.

What do you think? Do you watch this NBC? Are you excited that it will continue for another season?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x