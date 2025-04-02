Law & Order: SVU: Season 27 Renewal? Michele Fazekas to Be First Female Showrunner of NBC Series

Law & Order: SVU has not been officially renewed for season 27 yet, but that seems to be only a formality. NBC has announced that Michele Fazekas is the new showrunner for the long-running drama, and she is making history by becoming the first female showrunner for the series.

According to Deadline, Fazekas previously worked on the NBC drama as a writer and producer between seasons three and seven. During that time, she helped write 19 episodes. She will take over as showrunner for season 27 next fall.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez star in the series, following the detectives of the NYPD’s special victims unit in Manhattan.

Law & Order: SVU currently airs on Thursday nights on NBC.

What do you think? Do you watch this NBC? Are you excited that it will continue for another season?