The Testaments: Hulu Orders Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale Series

The Testaments is officially headed to Hulu. The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has been in development since 2022, but now the series has a cast. They came together for the first table read for the series produced by MGM Television, and Hulu shared a photo from that event to announce the series.

Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Kira Guloien, Rowan Blanchard, and Mattea Conforti star in the sequel series.

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel, and Bruce Miller, who also created The Handmaid’s Tale, is behind the new series. Production of the new series will begin on April 7th.

THR revealed the following about the plot of the series:

The Testaments will continue the world of Gilead and picks up years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. Agnes, as Handmaid’s Tale viewers know, is the Gilead name for Hannah, the daughter of June Osborne (played by Moss), who is played by Jordana Blake in The Handmaid’s Tale. The current series has centered around June’s plight to reunite and free her daughter, and The Testaments is expected to continue Hannah/Agnes’ story from inside Gilead.

The premiere date for The Testaments will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited that the world seen in The Handmaid’s Tale will continue?