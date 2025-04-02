Rick and Morty: Season Eight Premiere Date and Trailer Released for Adult Swim Series

Rick and Morty’s return date has been set. The adult animated series will return for its eighth season in May. A trailer announced the premiere date. The series has already been renewed through season 12.

Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell star in the Adult Swim series, which follows the oddball duo of a sociopathic genius scientist and his inherently timid grandson on their adventures.

Adult Swim revealed the following about season eight:

“Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

The series returns on May 25th. The trailer for season eight is below.

