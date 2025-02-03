YOLO: Rainbow Trinity: Season Three of Animated Comedy Coming to Adult Swim Next Month

Get ready for more fun with Sarah and Rachel. Season three of the animated comedy series, YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, arrives on Adult Swim next month. The network released a trailer teasing the return of the series.

Adult Swim shared the following about season three:

“Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL! Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It’s soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out 😛 hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD”

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen, said the following about the series:

“Season three of YOLO is peak Michael Cusack. It’s super surprising, fast, and funny, with the types of cheery characters only Michael can do. Plus, I have to say, a lot of great songsmithing from the man himself. If you haven’t yet experienced YOLO, this is the perfect season to dive in.”

The series returns on March 9th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Adult Swim series? Do you plan to watch season three?