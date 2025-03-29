Common Side Effects: Season Two Renewal Set for Animated Comedy-Thriller Series on Adult Swim

Common Side Effects viewers will see more of the series beyond its season finale this Sunday night. Adult Swim has renewed the series for a second season.

Dave King, Emily Pendergast, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, and Joseph Lee Anderson star in the series, which follows high school lab partners, and one of them has found a mushroom that can heal almost any disease.

Adult Swim has said the following about the series’ renewal:

“From Joe Bennett (“Scavengers Reign”) and Steve Hely (“Veep”) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels (“King of the Hill”), the animated comedic thriller that follows what happens after a mysterious healing mushroom is discovered, “Common Side Effects,” will return for a second season on Adult Swim. “Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what ‘adult animation’ is capable of,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things.” “We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to ‘Common Side Effects’ and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show,” said co-creators Bennett and Hely. “The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season.” The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. The finale episode of the debut season of “Common Side Effects” will air this Sunday at 11:30om ET/PT on Adult Swim. “Common Side Effects” stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, Dave King, and Emily Pendergast. The series is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.”

