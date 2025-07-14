Best Medicine: Annie Potts Latest to Join FOX Adaptation of Doc Martin Series

Best Medicine has added to its cast. Annie Potts is joining the FOX series, which is an adaptation of the UK series Doc Martin. She joins Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, and Josh Segarra in the cast.

The adaptation follows Martin Best (Charles) after he leaves Boston to become the general practitioner of the small town he spent summers in, but his “blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way.”

Deadline revealed the following about the role Potts will play:

“Potts will play Martin’s Aunt Joan, a strong, sturdy, lobster woman who still goes out every day on her boat, and no one better tell her to stop if they know what’s good for them. She’s salt of the earth and underneath her stern demeanor, she has a heart as big as the sea. She loves her small Maine town and her cranky nephew. She’s loyal but stubborn, the kind of woman you want to be around and not disappoint. But even Joan will have a few secrets — including why she ended up losing touch with Martin so many years before.”

The premiere date for Best Medicine will be announced later.

