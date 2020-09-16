Network: FOX.

Episodes: 15 (hour).

Seasons: One.

TV show dates: March 1, 2018 — May 24, 2018.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton (hosts).

TV show description: A revival of the syndicated talent showcase, the Showtime at the Apollo TV show is hosted by Steve Harvey, with co-host Adrienne Houghton. The reimagined, weekly series features elements of the Apollo Theater’s renowned Amateur Night — a talent competition which (at the premiere of this TV series) is in its 82nd year.

Showtime at the Apollo gives new artists the chance to perform for a famously demanding audience. When an act doesn’t meet its high standards, the audience is far from shy about expressing disapproval.

FOX first revived Showtime at the Apollo with a series of specials that kicked off in December of 2016, prior to ordering the reboot to series. In the weekly series, Harvey and Houghton also welcome big music and comedy stars to the stage.

Artists who appeared in the FOX specials include John Legend, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh, Chaka Khan, Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, Flo Rida, Rakim, T.I. featuring Meek Mill, Quavo and RaRa, Bell Biv Devoe, En Vogue, and Jodeci. Comedians Anthony Anderson, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, George Lopez, Jay Pharoah, Mike Epps, and Gabriel Iglesias also took part.

Showtime at the Apollo is a homecoming for Harvey, who began his stand-up career at the famed Harlem theater and took the reins as host of the original, syndicated series, back in 1993. What stars will emerge from the reboot? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #15 — Finale

The best of the best return to perform one more time for a chance at headlining their very own show at the Apollo.

First aired: May 24, 2018.

What do you think? Do you like the Showtime at the Apollo TV series? Should this TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?