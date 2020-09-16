Menu

Showtime at the Apollo on FOX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Showtime at the Apollo TV show on FOX. Will the audience cheer or jeer? Has the Showtime at the Apollo TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Showtime at the Apollo is hosted by Steve Harvey, with co-host Adrienne Houghton. Staged at the renowned Harlem theater, the reimagined, weekly series features elements of the Apollo Theater’s celebrated Amateur Night. Showtime at the Apollo gives new performers the chance to perform for a famously demanding audience. When an act doesn’t meet its high standards, the audience is far from shy about expressing disapproval. Each week, in addition to fledgling talent, Harvey and Houghton also welcome big music and comedy stars to the stage.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Showtime at the Apollo averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers. Find out how Showtime at the Apollo stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Showtime at the Apollo has not been renewed for a second season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Showtime at the Apollo for season two? Though the ratings have been poor, I’m guessing that this series doesn’t cost much to produce. It will likely be cancelled but I could see FOX renewing it to help fill holes in their 2018-19 schedule. They may also want to keep a Steve Harvey show on their network. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Showtime at the Apollo cancellation and renewal alerts.

Update: FOX hasn’t renewed the Showtime at the Apollo TV series.
 

What do you think? Were you hoping that the Showtime at the Apollo TV show would be renewed for a second season?



3
Pakita Rogers
Reader
Pakita Rogers

I love Showtime Apollo and prayerfully awaits to see it being brought back, real soon‼️

January 22, 2020 2:56 pm
travis Ray sonnier
Reader
travis Ray sonnier

Yes they do need season 2. And also we need Kiki Shepard back

July 30, 2019 7:07 pm
Ed N.
Reader
Ed N.

Loved this show! I suspect the late night airing had something to do with the ratings. Put it on earlier and I imagine it gets the attention it deserves.

June 2, 2018 10:51 pm
