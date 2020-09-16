Menu

The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

The Four: Battle for Stardom TV show on FOX: canceled or season 3? (release date); Vulture Watch

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Four: Battle for Stardom TV show on FOXIs this the final refrain? Has The Four: Battle for Stardom TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Four: Battle for Stardom, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A FOX reality TV series competition, The Four: Battle for Stardom is hosted by solo artist and Black Eyed Peas vocalist Fergie. The series features singers facing off in hopes of winning a promotional deal with iHeartRadio. The contestants, or “gladiators,” are advised by industry pros Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor. In addition to the IHeartRadio promotion, the winner will also benefit by having Combs, Khaled, and Trainor join their team and guide them toward stardom. The season two gladiators are Carvena Jones, James Graham, Stephanie Zelaya, and Sharaya J.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 32% and 25%, respectively. Find out how The Four: Battle for Stardom stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
 

The Four: Battle for Stardom has not been renewed for a third season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Four: Battle for Stardom for season three? The ratings are way down from its first cycle earlier in the 2017-18 season but they’re still pretty good for a summer show on FOX. I think it will be renewed but suspect it will air in Summer 2019. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Four: Battle for Stardom cancellation and renewal alerts.

Update: FOX has not renewed The Four for a third season.
 

What do you think?  Were you hoping that The Four: Battle for Stardom TV show would be renewed for season three? Are you sorry that FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



