Network: FOX.

Episodes: 28 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: January 4, 2018 — August 2, 2018.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Fergie (host); Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Charlie Walk (expert panelists).

TV show description:

The Four: Battle for Stardom TV show is a singing competition, hosted by Fergie, a solo artist as well as a vocalist for the hip hop group, The Black Eyed Peas. The reality TV series features singers performing for an expert panel, made up of Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and record label executive Charlie Walk.

Singers of all genres compete in the hopes of being selected as an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist. If so chosen, that program will provide them with on-air radio exposure, along with digital and social support across iHeartMedia’s entertainment platforms.

The production has selected the best performers through a series of auditions. Four at a time, they’ll battle to defend their spots on the show, as new singers are brought on to challenge them, in the hopes of landing a seat.

In addition to taking part in iHeartRadio’s “On The Verge” program, the lucky and talented winner will get the benefit of having the expert panelists join his or her team as key players. They will help guide the winner into making it as a “breakout star.”

Series Finale:

Episode #28 — The Finale

After seven weeks of epic battles, the final four face their biggest competition yet – each other. A panel of industry experts, Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor, alongside host, Fergie, crown one winner who will receive a record contract with Republic Records, career guidance from the panel and the title of iHeart Radio’s “On the Verge” artist.

First aired: August 2, 2018.

What do you think? Do you like The Four: Battle for Stardom TV series? Should this TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?