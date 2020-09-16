Network: FOX.
Episodes: 28 (hour).
Seasons: Two.
TV show dates: January 4, 2018 — August 2, 2018.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Fergie (host); Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Charlie Walk (expert panelists).
TV show description:
The Four: Battle for Stardom TV show is a singing competition, hosted by Fergie, a solo artist as well as a vocalist for the hip hop group, The Black Eyed Peas. The reality TV series features singers performing for an expert panel, made up of Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and record label executive Charlie Walk.
Singers of all genres compete in the hopes of being selected as an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist. If so chosen, that program will provide them with on-air radio exposure, along with digital and social support across iHeartMedia’s entertainment platforms.
The production has selected the best performers through a series of auditions. Four at a time, they’ll battle to defend their spots on the show, as new singers are brought on to challenge them, in the hopes of landing a seat.
In addition to taking part in iHeartRadio’s “On The Verge” program, the lucky and talented winner will get the benefit of having the expert panelists join his or her team as key players. They will help guide the winner into making it as a “breakout star.”
Series Finale:
Episode #28 — The Finale
After seven weeks of epic battles, the final four face their biggest competition yet – each other. A panel of industry experts, Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor, alongside host, Fergie, crown one winner who will receive a record contract with Republic Records, career guidance from the panel and the title of iHeart Radio’s “On the Verge” artist.
First aired: August 2, 2018.
What do you think? Do you like The Four: Battle for Stardom TV series? Should this TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?
Its fine. All tv is pretty much boob-tube. Defiantly I vote to keep it going.
If the ratings are bad you will drop it anyway
LOVE LOVE LOVE this show❗❕❗❕ Keep the show. What I love about this show is that everyone who performs on that stage has talent and can really sing/ rap. Don’t have to worry about people who can’t sing, know they can’t sing just to be seen on tv. I love the whole concept of the show, only thing that I don’t like is sometimes the judges won’t let people thru because they may say “I don’t think you can beat none of the 4 up there now” and wont let them get a chance for a battle. That’s the point… Read more »
Right battle for a seat everyone deserves that
Love the show, some of the best talent I’ve seen in ages, Love the judges too!!! Never cancel it!!
I love this show. My family and I had watched it from season one and hope to keep watching it. This show inspires me to make my dreams come true. I really hope u will keep this show going.
MY FAMILY & I LOVE LOVE LOVE THE FOUR & REALLY LOOK FORWARD TO SEASON 3❤️❤️❤️❤️
Forget everyones nagitave opinion. There is talent all over the world. The four is a great platform to get heard. The people with negative opinions wish they had talent cause they would be trying out theirselves lol. You people who comment below are funny and ungreatful. Just let the other season rock I know plenty of people who really love the show, but not alot know what’s going on with this website.
Cancel it! A knock of The Voice and American Idol…but, with way way less talent
This show was a joke… had nothing to do with talent. Cancel the sooner the better!
Great show. I enjoyed it. Don’t watch it if you don’t like it. Liked it better than any of the other similar shows. The voice and American idol.
Watched The Four based on your recommendation. Everyone of us in the room selected the contestant that was rejected every time over who the show kept. Seems like the show is fixed. Wy have the judges comment before fans vote? Just to sway them? Let the vet happen first then let the judges make their comments. Still not sure the show would not fix the vote to match what the judges say. Talent wise seems a notch maybe 2 or even 3 below the voice. At least the voice is interesting because the contestants are good singers and the interaction… Read more »
Terrible show. Ditti is the worst.
I loved” The Four: Battle for Stardom” because of the shows rapid pace of moving new contestants though on a weekly bases. The shows concept of always performing at your peak. This mimics the business side of a entertainment.
Not worth watching and definitely wouldn’t let my kids watch.
This show is stupid, very bias. Depending on popular likes is who wins. That chick zhavaya or whatever her dumb ass name is, sucks she can’t dance and looks like an idiot trying to hard.
Using the Vice President’s name instead of your own makes you untrustworthy to begin with, and trying to antagonize readers with his name gives me the same feeling the show does. The show seems geared towards a specific segment of the population mainly the uneducated young and non-white listeners. I am mixed and still didn’t like it. Too much of a me me attitude heavy on the ego and light on courtesy and kindness by both the contestants and the panel. Talk about dumbing down the youth of today, this show hits all those buttons. Don’t think they could have… Read more »