Network: FOX.

Episodes: Five (one hour).

Seasons: One.

TV show dates: May 25, 2018 — June 8, 2018.

Series status: Has not been cancelled.

Performers include: Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez, Marco Asensio, Paulo Dybala, Gabriel Jesus, Ousmane Dembele, Adrien Rabiot, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Hirving Lozano, and Marquinhos.

TV show description:

A docu-series from filmmakers including Jeff and Michael Zimbalist, Kevin Klauber, Chris Perkel, Leo Pearlman, Jane Preston, Alastair Uhlig, Lovinsa Kavuma, Bart van den Aardweg, Mirko Dreiling, Marco Schillaci, Gilles Rof, Joan Lloret and Sofia Geveyler, the Phenoms TV show covers up-and-coming soccer players.

The athletes are vying to represent their respective home countries, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Phenoms chronicles their journey and gives fans access to the players’ lives and careers, behind the scenes.

Series Finale:

Episode #6 — Creators

With the World Cup approaching, five wingers and attacking midfielders must navigate the high expectations of substantial money transfers on their journeys to making their national team. Featuring Ousmane Dembélé of France, Orbelín Pineda of Mexico, Oliver Burke of Scotland, Callum O’Dowda of Ireland, and Moses Simon of Nigeria.

First aired: June 8, 2018.

