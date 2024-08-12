The Simpsons: Disney+ to Release Exclusive Extra Episodes of FOX Series

Get ready for more of The Simpsons. At D23, it was announced that four special episodes of the FOX series would be released exclusively to Disney+, starting with a special Christmas double episode in December. Two more episodes will be released later.

Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer star in the FOX animated series following Homer and his family living in Springfield.

TV Line revealed the following about the episodes:

“The Disney+ exclusives include a Christmas-themed double episode titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” and premiering Tuesday, Dec. 17 (pegged to the 35th anniversary of the animated series’ original Christmas special), plus episodes titled “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet” (to debut “in the months ahead”). It was also announced that in October, Disney+ will be home to an exclusive new Halloween-themed short from The Simpsons.”

The Simpsons returns with season 36 on September 29th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX series? Will you watch these special episodes on Disney+?