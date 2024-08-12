Percy Jackson and The Olympians: Season Two; Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho Join Disney+ Series

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians received some big news from D23. The series started filming season two earlier this month, and three big names have been added to the cast as the Gray Sisters.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the Disney+ series based on the fantasy novels by Rick Riordan. Daniel Diemer is also joining the cast for season two.

Deadline announced the casting of Sandra Bernhard as Anger, Kristen Schaal as Tempest, and Margaret Cho as Wasp. The following was revealed about their roles:

“In Rick Riordan’s ever-expanding world of mythology, the Gray Sisters are old women who share one eye and one tooth, and they operate a “taxi firm” in New York City. They encounter a few of the main characters after scooping them up while they’re on the run in Sea of Monsters. Bernhard will portray Anger, the Gray Sister in charge of collecting cab fare from heroes who call upon the taxi. Anger impatiently awaits her turn to use the one eye shared between the Sisters. Schaal will portray Tempest, who currently has the coveted eye shared between the sisters and uses it to peer at the Heroes, read their future, and tease them about their crushes and social lives. Cho will portray Wasp, the main driver of the Gray Sisters Taxi. She takes the heroes on a high speed and hair-raising journey to Camp Half-Blood. Even though she’s blind most of the time, she’s truly seen it all.”

Sandra Bernhard as Anger, Kristen Schaal as Tempest, and Margaret Chao as Wasp for #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 #D23 pic.twitter.com/7JMS3VfXSb — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2024

A brief teaser for season two was also released at D23. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+?