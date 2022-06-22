Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Additional Casting Revealed for Disney+ Series

More names have been added to the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Aryan Simhadri And Leah Sava are all joining Walker Scobell on the upcoming TV series that brings Percy Jackson back to the small screen. The show is based on the novel series of the same name by Rick Riordan. The story revolves around 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Scobell) being accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt.

Disney+ revealed more about some of the cast additions in a press release.

Percy Jackson has found his fellow heroes. Aryan Simhadri (Disney’s “Spin”) and Leah Sava Jeffries (“Empire”) will play Percy’s friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively, in the upcoming Disney+ original series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” Simhadri and Jeffries will star alongside Walker Scobell who was recently announced to play the titular character in this epic adventure. A Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will start production soon in Vancouver. Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Aryan Simhadri stars as Grover Underwood – a satyr, half boy and half goat, disguised as a 12 year old boy. Grover cares deeply about others and will always choose what is best for them, sometimes at his own expense. Though cautious by nature, he’ll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend Percy Jackson. Leah Sava Jeffries stars as Annabeth Chase. As a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, Annabeth is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Deadline also shared more information:

Goodjohn’s La Rue, a child of Ares and god of war, is a strong-willed and competitive fighter who doesn’t let much stand in the way of her winning. Intensely loyal to her close friends, she’s intimidating to newcomers and a bully to Percy. Bushnell’s Luke Castellan is the counselor of the Hermes cabin and the undisputed coolest kid on the block. Luke looks like he’d be more at home with a surfboard than in Greek armor. That doesn’t stop him from being the best swordsman around! Morton’s Nancy always speaks her mind…at the expense of others. Loud, proud and a teacher’s pet, Nancy gets particular pleasure from picking on Percy.

Disney+ will announce a premiere date at some point in the future.

