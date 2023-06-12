Irohheart: Anji White and Sacha Baron Cohen Join New Disney+ Series

Marvel’s Ironheart has added two big names to its cast. Anji White and Sacha Baron Cohen are joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series. The series’ cast already includes Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Paul Calderón, and Cree Summer.

Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. White is believed to be playing Riri’s mother, and Cohen is playing a comic book villain, likely Mephisto, per Deadline.

Chinaka Hodge created the series, which is set for six episodes. Disney+ will announce a premiere date for this new Marvel series later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Ironheart on Disney+ once it arrives?