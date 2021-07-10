What If…?: Disney+ Previews Marvel Animated Series with Chadwick Boseman Final Appearance as Black Panther

What If … is coming to Disney+ next month, and the streaming series has released a preview for the first Marvel animated series. Fans will hear Chadwick Boseman in the series in his final appearance as T’Challa. However, he will be playing a different version of Black Panther called Star-Lord.

Disney+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ What If… ?, showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.”

Check out the preview for What If … below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see What If … on Disney+?