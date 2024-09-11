Universal Basic Guys: Season One Ratings

This is a new show but there’s no need to worry that it will be cancelled by FOX anytime soon. Universal Basic Guys has already been renewed for a second season. Will this series survive to see a third season? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Universal Basic Guys TV show stars series creators Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut with Talia Genevieve, Fred Armisen, and Ally Maki. The story revolves around brothers and Glantontown, New Jersey factory workers Mark (Adam Malamut) and Hank Hoagies (Craig Malamut). After they lose their jobs at the local hot dog factory to AI-powered robots, they are enrolled in a pilot basic income program and given $3,000 a month. Now, the brothers and the rest of their local buddies are like kids in the summertime once again, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and stupid ideas. Other characters include Tammy (Genevieve), Mark’s wife and a nurse at a local hospital; neighbor David Jinglebells (Armisen), an aspiring writer; and Andrea (Maki), David’s shrill and high powered wife.



The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Universal Basic Guys TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a second season?

