Sunday TV Ratings: Universal Basic Guys, Press Your Luck, Tracker, The Conners, NFL Football

Universal Basic Guys TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, October 27, 2024 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Press Your Luck, 60 Minutes, Tracker, The Equalizer, The Simpsons, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys, and Bob’s BurgersSpecials: Hocus Pocus 2 and Goosebumps.  Sports: Football Night in America and NFL Football: Cowboys at 49ers.  Reruns: NCIS, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapopolis.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

