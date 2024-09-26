Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Ratings + Viewer Votes

For the first time in over a decade, ABC is airing new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy in the 10 PM hour on Thursday nights. Will this move negatively impact the ratings and the show’s future? Could Grey’s Anatomy be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season 22? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Jason George. Recurring cast members include Jake Borelli, Midori Francis, Scott Speedman, Jesse Williams, Debbie Allen, Natalie Morales, and Kali Rocha. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 20 sees familiar faces return to the hospital while the residents continue to find their way.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC averaged a XXX rating in the 18-49 demographic and XXX million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2024, Grey's Anatomy has not been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season.

