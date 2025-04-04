Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Renewal; ABC Series Confirmed Returning for 2025-26

More medical drama is on the way for the 2025-26 TV season. Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 22nd season on ABC. The 21st season of 18 episodes finishes airing next month.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Jason George. Recurring cast members include Jake Borelli, Midori Francis, Scott Speedman, Jesse Williams, Debbie Allen, Natalie Morales, and Kali Rocha. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Season 20 sees familiar faces return to the hospital while the residents continue to find their way.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.27 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 20, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership.

ABC announced the renewal via social media. The network is expected to release its Fall schedule in the coming weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey’s Anatomy Official (@greysabc)

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Grey’s Anatomy series on ABC? Are you glad that it’s coming back for season 22?

