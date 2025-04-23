Prodigies: Apple TV+ Orders Romantic Comedy Series About Former Child Stars

Prodigies is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new romantic comedy series following the romance of a pair of former child stars. Seven episodes have been ordered for the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced the new seven-episode comedy “Prodigies,” starring BAFTA and SAG Award winner Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus,” “A Real Pain”) and Emmy and SAG Award winner Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear,” “After the Hunt”). The series is created, written and directed by Sharpe and produced by the Emmy Award and BAFTA Award-winning SISTER. Edebiri will also serve as an executive producer on the series. This unusual take on a classic romantic comedy explores the universal complexities of long-term relationships through the lens of a very unique couple. Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe) are two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children. Now in their early 30s, they are starting to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood. Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship. As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling – that the tale is over when the heroes get together. In life, surely, that is just the beginning? “Prodigies” is created and written by Sharpe, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Edebiri and award-winning executive producers Jane Featherstone (“Black Doves,” “Giri/Haji”), Naomi De Pear (“This Is Going to Hurt,” “Flowers”) and Katie Carpenter (“Landscapers,” “Flowers”) for SISTER.”

A new romantic comedy series about a couple of former child stars.#Prodigies — Coming to Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/iYYzaZOaoE — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 22, 2025

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

