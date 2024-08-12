Vanderpump Villa: Season Two Renewal Announced; Stassi Schroeder Joins Hulu Series Cast

Vanderpump Villa is returning for more. Hulu has renewed the reality series for a second season. Season one premiered in April.

Deadline also announced that Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules will be joining the series for season two. The streaming service is also working on another series for Schroeder called Stassi Says.

The reality series follows the staff members who work at Lisa’s French resort. The cast for season one of the series included Stephen Alsvig (“Events Coordinator”), Anthony Bar (“Executive Chef”), Marciano Brunette (“Lead Server”), Caroline Byl (“Sous Chef”), Grace Cottrell (“Housekeeper”), Priscila Ferrari (“Server”), Hannah Fouch (“Server”), Eric Funderwhite (“Chateau Manager”), Telly Hall (“Mixologist”), Emily Kovacs (“Housekeeper”), Andre Mitchell (“Mixologist”), and Gabriella Sanon (“Events Coordinator”).

The premiere date for season two of the reality series will be announced later.

