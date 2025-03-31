Boston Blue, Sheriff Country: CBS Confirms Spin-Off Series Will Launch for Fall 2025

Boston Blue and Sheriff Country will both air on CBS this fall. According to Deadline, the network released teasers for both dramas during their NCAA March Madness programming.

Viewers will see Donnie Wahlberg move from New York to Boston for Boston Blue, and Morena Baccarin will handle the law for those who live in Fire Country. She will pop up again on that series during the April 4th episode.

CBS revealed the following about Boston Blue in an earlier report:

“In the new series, from writers Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis (S.W.A.T.), Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.”

Not many details have been revealed about Sheriff Country. Premiere dates for both shows will be announced later. The teasers for both shows are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch these new dramas on CBS next fall?