Blue Bloods: CBS Orders Police Drama Spin-Off Series Starring Donnie Wahlberg

The Reagan family will return to television. CBS has ordered a spin-off of Blue Bloods starring Donnie Wahlberg titled Boston Blue.

Deadline revealed the following about the spin-off series:

“In the new series, from writers Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis (S.W.A.T.), Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.”

Boston Blue was not pitched initially as a spin-off to CBS. It was pitched as a separate series featuring a daughter from a prominent law enforcement family paired with a new transfer from the LAPD.

However, CBS saw it as an opportunity to continue the Blue Bloods universe. Wahlberg was born in Boston, so they approached the actor about the idea. His deal just closed.

Other proposed spin-offs of Blue Bloods had Danny moving to Texas and one focusing on Tom Selleck’s character. Boston Blue will air on CBS during the 2025-26 season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blue Bloods? Will you watch the Boston Blue spin-off next season?