Reacher: Maria Sten Starts Filming Neagley Spin-Off Series for Prime Video

Reacher premieres its third season on Prime Video tomorrow, but Maria Sten is already back at work. Filming has begun on the new Neagley spin-off series. The actress told Collider that production on the spin-off was starting this week.

Prime Video ordered the series from Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton in October. Currently untitled, Sten is calling it Neagley after her character for now.

Sten said the following about the series:

“We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow. They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it, in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. ‘Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I’m doing something. Okay, great. Let’s go.’ So, it’s exciting. I’m so impressed with what they were able to do with the scripts for this Neagley show. It’s so its own thing, but of course, true to the Reacher spirit. It’s Neagley. It’s about her. It certainly is about what’s going on in her personal life, as well as her professional life. Most of the time, for people like this, the two tend to overlap. So, I’m just excited to dive into that and explore the emotional life of the character, as well as the bad*ss private investigator work that she will be doing.”

The premiere date for the spin-off will be announced later. Fans can see more of Sten in Reacher season three tomorrow. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Reacher? Do you plan to watch the spin-off when it comes to Prime Video?