Bookie: Cancelled; No Season Three for Comedy Series from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay

Bookie will not be returning for a third season. Max has canceled the comedy from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay after two seasons. The season two finale aired on the streaming service on January 30th.

Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Maxim Swinton, and Rob Corddry star in the comedy which follows a bookie as he deals with the legalization of sports betting in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, a spokesperson for Max said the following about the cancellation of Bookie:

“For two seasons creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay and their hilarious cast, led by Sebastian Maniscalco, made us laugh while pulling back the curtain on the world of sports betting/ We won’t be moving forward with a third season, but we are grateful to have worked with such a brilliant team on this laugh out loud comedy.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Bookie? Were you hoping for a third season?