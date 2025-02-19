Pulse: Netflix Releases Photos and Premiere Date for Streamer’s New Medical Drama

Pulse has a premiere date. The new medical drama will arrive in April. Netflix announced the premiere date with the release of several first-look photos.

Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and Daniela Nieves star in the medical drama created by Zoe Robyn, who co-shows the series with Carlton Cuse. Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto also appear in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the drama’s plot:

“As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Robyn said the following about the upcoming series, according to Tudum:

“We wanted these characters to be real people who have to go through the relatable issues of working together in a pressure cooker. Relationships are forming and breaking apart on Pulse.”

Pulse premieres on April 3rd. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?