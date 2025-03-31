Only Murders in the Building: Season Five; Renee Zellweger & Christoph Waltz Join Hulu Comedy Mystery Series

Only Murders in the Building has added two more big names to its cast. Christopher Waltz and Renee Zellweger have joined the series for its fifth season. Hulu renewed the series before the end of its fourth season in September.

No details about either’s role were revealed, but Deadline reported that production on the show’s fifth season started last week in New York. Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton all returned for season five.

Tea Leoni and Keegan-Michael Key are also joining the cast of the series. The series follows a trio of true crime addicts who use their knowledge to help solve murders. Season will follow them as they try to solve Lester’s murder.

The premiere date for season five of this Hulu comedy will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch Only Murders in the Building? Will you watch season five when it arrives?