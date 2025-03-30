A Different World: Netflix Orders Pilot Episode for Comedy Sequel Series

The sequel to A Different World is one step closer to becoming a reality. Netflix has ordered a pilot for the sequel to be made. It was announced back in August that the potential series was in development.

Deadline revealed the following about the pilot order:

“The Different World sequel comes from writer/executive producer Felicia Pride and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood. Allen, Werner, Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood all worked on the original multi-camera series, a spinoff of The Cosby Show, which ran on NBC for six seasons with Carsey-Werner producing. As Deadline reported, the sequel was originally envisioned as single-camera. It is unclear whether that has changed. Allen, who is slated to direct the pilot from a script by Pride, is well versed in both formats. The pilot is eying a June shoot in Atlanta, sources said.”

In August, it was reported that the sequel would follow the daughter of Whitley and Dwayne, played by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Harrison, as she attends the same college her parents attended, Hillman.

What do you think? Would you watch this sequel series if it landed on Netflix?